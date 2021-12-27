Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists against the Los Angeles Clippers

Nikola Jokic's 26 points helped the Denver Nuggets edge to a 103-100 win at the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

Will Barton, Davon Reed, Austin Rivers and Monte Morris also all scored double figures for the visitors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed a comfortable 144-99 win against a depleted Toronto Raptors as injuries and Covid-19 protocols continued to affect teams throughout the NBA.

On his first start of the season, Cavaliers' Kevin Love scored 22 points.

Cleveland have now won seven of their past eight games, while the Memphis Grizzlies broke a three-game losing streak with a 127-102 win at the Sacramento Kings, as the hosts equalled their largest margin of defeat at home this season.

The Detroit Pistons only had nine players - missing 11 and coach Dwane Casey because of injury and Covid-19 protocols - as they lost 144-109 to the San Antonio Spurs.

In Chicago, Zach LaVine returned from a two-game absence because of health and safety protocols and scored 32 points in the Bulls' 113-105 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Joel Embiid's 36 points helped the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-96 away win at the Washington Wizards, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 117-112 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Returning from an eight-game injury absence, Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Miami Heat's 93-83 win against the Orlando Magic.