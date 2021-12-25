Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Otto Porter Jr scored a season-high 19 points in victory against Phoenix Suns

Otto Porter Jr shone on a rare start, to help the Golden State Warriors take top spot in the Western Conference with a 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns.

With several players missing because of injury and Covid-19, Porter's late flurry helped the Warriors pull away in the final two minutes.

In Los Angeles, James Harden returned to inspire the Brooklyn Nets, who held off a Lakers comeback to win 122-115.

After missing four games, Harden recorded his 63rd career triple-double.

He scored 36 points and had 10 assists and 10 rebounds, while in New York Kemba Walker posted his first triple-double since 2014.

The resurgent point guard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-87.

Returning from Covid-19 protocols, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks came from 19 points down to beat the Boston Celtics 117-113, while the Utah Jazz claimed a 120-116 win against the Dallas Mavericks.