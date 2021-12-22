Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Middleton put in an impressive performance on his return from injury

Khris Middleton was instrumental as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 126-106, passing 20 points for the eighth time in his last nine games.

Middleton returned after three games out with a knee injury and posted 23 points for the NBA champions as they stopped a two-game losing streak.

Jrue Holiday was the top scorer for the Bucks with 24 points and 10 assists.

Elsewhere, a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander triple double led Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-94 win over Denver Nuggets.

Gilgeous-Alexander secured 27 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for the second triple double of his career.

Jaylen Brown scored 34 points for the Boston Celtics as they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101.

The game saw seven-time all-star Joe Johnson, 40, make a late appearance for the Celtics after he joined his former club on a 10-day contract and he managed to score two points.

"It's great to be back here 20 years later. It has been amazing to me. Still surreal but a lot of fun," Johnson said.

Rookie Franz Wagner top scored for Orlando Magic with 25 points as they beat Atlanta Hawks 104-98 to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, while Los Angeles Clippers secured a 105-89 victory at Sacramento Kings.