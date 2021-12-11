Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Antetokounmpo notched 41 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James led the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers to victories in the NBA.

Bucks forward Antetokounmpo notched 41 points, 17 rebounds and five assists to end the Houston Rockets' seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 success.

James scored 33 points as the Lakers cruised to a 116-95 win over hosts Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 36-year-old helped LA bounce back from defeat by the Memphis Grizzlies.

James became the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles in that loss and he made his presence felt from the start against Thunder, ending the first half with 23 points.

Avery Bradley impressed at both ends of the court for the Lakers as he posted a season-high 22 points.

Antetokounmpo was similarly potent for the Bucks and became the franchise's all-time blocks leader in an impressive response to Wednesday's defeat by Miami Heat.

Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks as they outlasted their spirited Houston hosts.

Elsewhere, 11-time All-Star Kevin Durant scored 31 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks while Trae Young recorded 31 points and 10 assists, marking the fifth straight game he has reached at least 25 and 10 respectively.

JaVale McGee claimed a season-high 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Phoenix Suns coasted past visiting Boston Celtics 111-90 for their 20th win in 21 games despite the absences of star guard Devin Booker and centre Deandre Ayton.

The Indiana Pacers won a third straight game for the first time this season as Caris LeVert recorded 26 points, six rebounds and five assists to see off the Dallas Mavericks 106-93, while Cody Martin's free throw with five seconds remaining lifted the Charlotte Hornets to a 124-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Gary Trent Jr scored 24 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:11 to play in the fourth quarter as the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 90-87, while the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 123-106 win in Minneapolis.

Brandon Ingram scored 26 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans secure a 109-93 win over the Detroit Pistons, who slumped to their 11th consecutive defeat.