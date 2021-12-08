Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James (left) and Jayson Tatum played out the latest chapter in a franchise rivalry that famously pitted Magic Johnson and Larry Bird against each other in the 1980s

LeBron James scored 30 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-102 win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

James, who turns 37 later this month, was ably assisted by Russell Westbrook, who contributed 24 points and 11 assists, and Anthony Davis, who racked up 17 points and 16 rebounds.

"Tonight was one of the best 48-minute games that we've had so far," James told broadcaster TNT.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points in defeat for the Celtics.

The Lakers have won five of their past eight games and are sixth in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Brooklyn Nets swept back from 17 points adrift to beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-99 on the road.

Team-mate James Harden added 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in a polished all-round performance, while the Mavericks' Luka Doncic scored a game-high 28 points on his comeback from an ankle sprain.

In the evening's final game, the New York Knicks broke a three-game losing streak with a 121-109 away win over the San Antonio Spurs. RJ Barrett was the star for the visitors, scoring 32 points.