DeMar DeRozan leads the NBA with 178 points in fourth quarters this season

DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his 29 points in the final quarter as the Chicago Bulls edged to a 111-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

In the battle of the Eastern Conference's top two sides, the Bulls' Zach LaVine top-scored with 31 points.

But it was team-mate DeRozan who inspired the Bulls to their second win over the Nets this season, making six of 11 shots in the fourth period.

He has now scored a league-leading 178 points in final quarters this season.

Kevin Durant led conference leaders the Nets with 28 points and 10 rebounds to move up to 24th - past Hall of Famer Ray Allen - on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Elsewhere, Western Conference leaders the Golden State Warriors lost 112-107 to the San Antonio Spurs, who extended their winning streak to a season-best four games.

Derrick White scored a late three-pointer and three free throws to help the Spurs hold off the Warriors, who after facing a nine-point deficit at half-time, clawed their way back into the game with a third quarter flurry inspired by Stephen Curry.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and added 11 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the New York Knicks 113-99 for only their third win in 10 games.

The Milwaukee Bucks won their seventh straight home game with a 124-102 victory over the Miami Heat, while there was a dominant win too for the Boston Celtics, who schooled the Portland Trail Blazers 145-117.

In Saturday's other fixtures, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-90, and the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 104-99.