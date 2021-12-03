Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jaren Jackson Jr top-scored for the Grizzlies in an emphatic win

The Memphis Grizzlies ran up an NBA record for the biggest winning margin as they beat a dispirited Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79.

The rout eclipses the previous mark set in 1991 when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat by 68 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr helped himself to 27 points for the hosts, with another eight Grizzlies players getting into double figures.

The Thunder have lost eight games in a row and 10 of their past 11.

Elsewhere, in-form Western Conference leaders the Phoenix Suns set a new franchise record with an 18th successive victory, beating the Detroit Pistons 114-103.

Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne had 19 points and six rebounds apiece for the Suns in the absence of star shooting guard Devin Booker, who was injured in Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Milwaukee Bucks missed Giannis Antetokounmpo, absent with a sore calf, as their eight-game winning streak came to an end with a 97-93 defeat by the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors overturned the form book after coming into the game on the back of five successive home defeats, Fred VanVleet scoring 29 points for the hosts.

DeMar DeRozan was the Bulls' main threat in their win over the Knicks

DeMar DeRozan, who signed from the San Antonio Spurs in August, top-scored with 34 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-115 win over the New York Knicks. The 32-year-old made 12 of 19 shots from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

The San Antonio Spurs cruised to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the night's final game, never trailing in a 114-83 victory.