Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James scored 30 points in the Lakers' latest defeat

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a triple overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, beaten 141-137 for their fifth defeat in their past seven games.

The Kings recovered from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, led by 34 points from De'Aaron Fox and 25 off the bench from Buddy Hield.

LeBron James scored 30 points for LA, with Russell Westbrook adding 29 and Anthony Davis contributing 23 points.

But it did not stop the 2020 champions slipping to 10-11 for the season.

Meanwhile, James has been fined $15,000 for an "obscene gesture" during a clash with the Indiana Pacers last week, and warned for swearing during news conferences.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry inspired the Golden State Warriors to a 10th straight home victory as his game-high 32 points helped see off the Portland Trail Blazers 118-103.

The 33-year-old dominated a personal duel with Damian Lillard, who made 16 points, by racking up eight assists and seven rebounds.

Portland are now 1-9 on the road after a third straight away defeat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored for the Milwaukee Bucks with 24 points as they cruised to a sixth straight victory, beating the Denver Nuggets 120-109.