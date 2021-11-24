Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The New York Knicks held off a second-half resurgence by the Los Angeles Lakers to edge to a 106-100 win.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points as six Knicks players reached double figures.

The Lakers fought back from a 25-point deficit to level in the third quarter, but Immanuel Quickley scored four three-pointers in the fourth to seal the Knicks' win.

LeBron James was serving the first suspension of his career as the Lakers lost for the fourth time in five games.

Russell Westbrook top-scored for the Lakers with 31 points as he posted his fourth triple-double of the season, with Anthony Davis - playing with a non-Covid illness - adding 20 points.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 after overtime - forced by two Clippers' three-pointers in the last five seconds of normal time by Reggie Jackson and Paul George.

The Miami Heat staged a late comeback to defeat the Detroit Pistons 100-92, while the Portland Trail Blazers won 119-100 against the Denver Nuggets.