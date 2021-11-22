NBA: Milwaukee Bucks make franchise history in win over Orlando Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 12 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks

Reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks recorded the largest half-time lead in their franchise's history as they routed the Orlando Magic 123-92.

The Bucks led by 41 points at halfway, with seven players finishing a dominant performance with double figures.

Jrue Holiday led with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, while reserve Pat Connaughton landed five three-pointers as he added 17 points.

It marked the Bucks' fourth consecutive win, and ninth in a row over Orlando.

Five-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in addition to eight rebounds and nine assists.

The Magic - without the injured Cole Anthony - have now lost six of their last seven games.

The Bucks held a moment of silence prior to Monday's game for the victims of Sunday's Christmas parade crash which happened 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

Five people were killed when a driver ploughed into a crowd, injuring many more.

Elsewhere on Monday, Kevin Durant scored 27 points as Eastern Conference leaders the Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 117-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Phoenix Suns, second in the Western Conference, recorded their 13th successive victory by edging out the San Antonio Spurs 115-111.

The Suns' winning streak is their longest since the 2006-07 season, when they won 17 straight games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-winning basket with 6.7 seconds left as his Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 119-118, while the Los Angeles Kings fell to their eighth defeat in nine games at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, who won 102-94.

There were wins too for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

