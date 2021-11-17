Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Curry has scored 2,908 regular season three-pointers

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including nine three-pointers, to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99.

Curry's tally meant he became the second player to pass 2,900 regular season three-pointers after Ray Allen, who tops the list with 2,973.

The Warriors top the Western Conference with 12 wins and two defeats.

"We're a good team and we're off to a great start. We're building our identity and chemistry," said Curry.

"It's a great defensive team that can also put the ball in the basket obviously."

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-92, while the Utah Jazz earned a dominant 120-85 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul George scored 34 points for the Clippers, with team-mate Reggie Jackson adding 21.

The Sixers were again without Joel Embiid, who has missed five consecutive games because of Covid-19 protocols.

Utah capitalised with Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 27 points and Rudy Gobert registering his 11th double-double.