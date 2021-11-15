Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball (right) scored seven three-pointers in the win

DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball both hit season-high totals as the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in nine matches.

DeRozan scored 38 points while Ball added 27 in a comfortable 121-103 win at the Staples Center.

It was the first time the Bulls had beaten their Californian opponents since November 2016.

The Lakers are still without LeBron James who missed his seventh game in a row because of an abdominal strain.

It was a second big performance in a row from DeRozan who scored 35 points in Sunday's 100-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, while former Lakers player Ball also added eight assists and seven rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 28 points and Russell Westbrook notched 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis had 20 points and six rebounds before committing his second technical foul with two minutes and 20 seconds left in the third quarter, and was ejected for only the second time in his career.

The Bulls had led by as much as 28 at one point, but the Lakers brought the deficit back to six early in the third quarter before the visitors stormed clear again.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns made it nine wins in a row, rallying late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96.

Devin Booker scored 29 points and Deandre Ayton tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Chris Paul added 21 points and eight assists.

And in Texas, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 52 points as the Dallas Mavericks overturned a 13-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 111-101.