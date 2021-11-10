Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kevin Durant has started the season with 12 consecutive games of 20 or more points, a franchise record as well as a personal best

James Harden recorded a triple-double and Kevin Durant continued his scoring streak as the Brooklyn Nets won 123-90 at the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Harden finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Brooklyn won for the third time on their current six-game road trip to improve to 8-4.

Four-time scoring champion Durant added 30 points to start the season with 12 consecutive games of 20 or more points.

The 33-year-old currently leads the NBA for average points per game with 29.5.

Last season's scoring champion Stephen Curry is second on 27.4 and chipped in with 25 as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards to claim a 123-110 home win.

Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 35 points against his old team as the Warriors won a sixth straight game despite losing Draymond Green to a thigh injury in the third quarter, and they still have the best record in the Western Conference of 10-1.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball set season highs with seven 3-pointers and 21 points as the Chicago Bulls won 117-107 at home to the Dallas Mavericks.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 22 points while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 21 and Luka Doncic 20 as the Mavericks slipped to 7-4.

The Bulls now have the best record in the Eastern Conference of 8-3, along with the Washington Wizards after their 97-94 win at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyle Kuzma drained a pair of three-pointers late in the fourth quarter to fuel the Wizards and finish with 22 points while Montrezl Harrell recorded 24 points off the bench and Bradley Beal was limited to just 13.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Malik Monk scored five of his season-best 27 points in overtime to help the Los Angeles Lakers claim a 120-117 home win over the Miami Heat.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his 187th career triple-double and third for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis registered 24 points as LeBron James (abdominal strain) missed a fourth straight game.

Dejounte Murray scored 26 points to lead a balanced San Antonio Spurs attack as they cruised to a 136-117 home win over the Sacramento Kings.