The Los Angeles Lakers fell to their fifth defeat of the season, losing 105-90 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The depleted Lakers, who were without star player LeBron James because of an abdominal strain, lost Anthony Davis after just seven minutes with illness.

The Blazers led by 34 points at one stage with Damian Lillard top-scoring with 25 points.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis did not have Covid-19 and had "woken up with a bit of a stomach bug".

"He came back in and said his thumb felt pretty good, good enough to play, then he went and threw up in the back," he said.

"He still wanted to give it a go, but by the time tip-off came around he had already thrown up four times. He wanted to see if getting out on the floor would change it, but wasn't able to go."

Elswhere, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler starred as the Miami Heat held on to defeat the Utah Jazz 118-115 to record their sixth win in seven games.

Herro scored 29 points while Butler added 27. Kyle Lowry also scored 20 as part of a triple-double for the Heat.

Donovan Mitchell starred for the Jazz, finishing the game with 37 points, but defeat saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets edged the Houston Rockets 95-94, with Aaron Gordon sinking back-to-back three-pointers in the final two minutes.

The Phoenix Suns overturned a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-117, with the Suns' Devin Booker finishing the game with 38 points.

Luka Doncic scored a match-winning three-pointer on the buzzer as he finished with a game-high 33 points to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Boston Celtics 107-104. Joel Embiid scored 30 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105.