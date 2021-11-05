Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Derrick Rose made a big impact off the bench

Julius Randle scored a game-high 32 points as the New York Knicks came from 21 points down to beat the defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks 113-98.

The Knicks outscored their opponents 94-60 over the final three quarters for a first win in three games.

RJ Barrett finished with 20 points to record his fifth straight game with at least 20 points while Derrick Rose hit 23 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points and seven rebounds.

"Obviously, you don't want to get down like we did, but we did," said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. "It's a long game. You've got to keep fighting and get it to a manageable number.

"Once we got going a little bit and we made a couple hustle plays, it galvanized us and gave us energy."

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game, holding on to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-90.

The two-time NBA champion became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season.

Durant also had five assists and LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points for the Nets, who had to hold off a fourth-quarter Pistons rally for the win.