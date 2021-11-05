NBA: Los Angeles Lakers lose to Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns beat Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma ended LA's run of three straight victories

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-104.

He added three rebounds and six assists in only Oklahoma's second victory after eight games of the season - both wins coming against the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook clocked 27 points, six rebounds and five assists but failed to force overtime with a late three-pointer attempt for the Lakers, who were without the injured LeBron James.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 123-111 for their fourth win of the season.

Devin Booker's 27-point haul in just 34 minutes inspired Phoenix with the help of a further 19 from Landry Shamet and 16 each from Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.

For the Rockets, who led 93-86 in the third quarter, Kevin Porter scored a season-high 20 points, while Christian Wood added 18.

