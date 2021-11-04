Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jalen Brunson scored 13 of the Mavericks final 15 points

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-108 in the NBA.

Brunson scored 13 of Dallas' final 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the way to his highest score of the season.

The Mavericks' Luka Doncic clocked 23 points with 12 rebounds; Tim Hardaway Jr scored 23 and Boban Marjanovic 17.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies edged the Denver Nuggets 108-106, but only after Nikola Jokic's jump shot fell just short at the buzzer.

A slow start seemed to cost Denver again, as the Grizzlies shot a blistering 16-of-34 from beyond the arc and led 17-5 inside the first quarter.

The Nuggets built momentum to cut the gap to a point in the second quarter - inspired by Will Barton, who scored eight points in the first five minutes - but the Grizzlies held on to lead 56-55 at the break.

In the final quarter, the lead changed hands before Jokic just ailed to snatch victory.

Meanwhile, Paul George scored 32 points, adding to 29 from Reggie Jackson, aas the LA Clippers won their fourth match of the season, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-115.

There were also victories for the Golden State Warriors, who came out on top 114-92 against the Charlotte Hornets, and the Sacramento Kings, who beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-99.