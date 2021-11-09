Last updated on .From the section Basketball

GB were beaten by Serbia in the EuroBasket Women 2019 bronze-medal match

EuroBasket Women 2023 Qualifying Venue: National Basketball Performance Centre, Manchester Date: Thursday, 11 November Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain begin their qualifying campaign for EuroBasket Women 2023 against Greece on Thursday, 11 November - and you can watch it live on the BBC.

The match in Manchester will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app at 19:20 GMT.

The BBC will also broadcast GB's two other Group G home qualifiers, against Estonia and Portugal, in February 2023.

The ten group winners and four best second-ranked teams will qualify for the EuroBasket finals tournament.

EuroBasket 2019 saw GB go further in the competition than ever before, reaching the semi-finals, but they missed out on the 2021 finals.

GB narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

If Chema Buceta's side can achieve a top-six finish at the 2023 EuroBasket finals they will get the chance to play in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Great Britain women's basketball squad:

Shanice Beckford-Norton, Renee Busch, Chantel Charles, Temi Fagbenle, Georgia Gayle, Cheridene Green, Chantelle Handy, Shequila Joseph, Karlie Samuelson, Eilidh Simpson, Azania Stewart, Hannah Robb, Rachael Vanderwal and Holly Winterburn

BBC coverage

Thursday, 11 November

Great Britain v Greece

19:20-21:15 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

