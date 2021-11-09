Last updated on .From the section Basketball

GB were beaten by Serbia in the EuroBasket Women 2019 bronze medal match

EuroBasket Women 2023 Qualifying Venue: National Basketball Performance Centre, Manchester Date: Thursday, 11 November Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain begin their qualifying campaign for EuroBasket Women 2023 against Greece on Thursday - and you can watch it live on the BBC.

The match in Manchester will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Greece are ranked 15th in the world, six places higher than GB.

EuroBasket 2019 saw GB go further in the competition than ever before, reaching the semi-finals, but they missed out on the 2021 finals.

If Chema Buceta's side can match or better that in 2023, they will have a chance to play in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

GB narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Team GB women's basketball squad:

Shanice Beckford-Norton, Renee Busch, Chantel Charles, Temi Fagbenle, Georgia Gayle, Cheridene Green, Chantelle Handy, Shequila Joseph, Karlie Samuelson, Eilidh Simpson, Azania Stewart, Hannah Robb, Rachael Vanderwal and Holly Winterburn.

BBC coverage

All times are GMT and subject to change.

Thursday, 11 November

Great Britain v Greece

19:20-21:15 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app

