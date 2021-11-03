Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The EU vaccine certificate is required by for accessing indoor sporting activities with more than six participants in the Republic

Basketball clubs in Ireland have called for "clear and timely guidance" in order to prevent further disruption to youth competitions which continue to be heavily disrupted by Covid-19 protocols.

Current Sport Ireland guidance, in line with Irish government policy, requires the use of the EU vaccine certificate for accessing indoor sporting activities or events in the Republic.

This effectively means youth teams from Northern Ireland cannot play in the south.

Currently those aged between 12-17 in Northern Ireland are only being offered one dose of vaccine.

With basketball played on an all-island basis, the guidance has seen multiple youth national league fixtures postponed, with organisers pushing the Under-18 National Cup back to January 2022.

Last weekend Ulster University Tigers' U18 side were due to travel south for a match only for the fixture to be called off on Friday.

"Sixteen and 17-year-olds have part-time jobs, they have booked time off and accommodation only to find out that it had been called off on short notice," said club secretary Michelle Connolly-Summersgill.

"The issue is the clarity. We can get 55,000 people into the Aviva Stadium but we can't get 25 kids that have no symptoms into a sports hall.

"A child of 14 can see their 18-year-old sister go out to a nightclub, socialise and play a game the next day, but they can't."

'Government looking at issue of facilitating increased access'

In response, Sport Ireland emphasised that its most recent guidance was issued in line with the latest government decision to retain certain restrictions for unvaccinated or mixed immunity indoor group activities.

"The Government recognises that participation in regular competitive sport and physical activity is vital to both the physical and mental wellbeing of young people," said a Sport Ireland spokesperson.

"We understand that, on foot of recommendations received from the Expert Group, government is looking at the issue of facilitating increased access to indoor sport for children under 18 years of age."

National youth leagues commenced in October, however so far teams in Northern Ireland have been unable to travel south of the border.

Such a situation is problematic for teams like the Tigers, who compete in a league which includes three teams from the Republic.

"We need clear and timely guidance. This really should have been discussed in the last 18 months, Covid hasn't just arrived," said Connolly-Summersgill.

"We are due to play a game on Saturday and I know the response before I send the email, because the other teams have had no clarity either."