Last updated on .From the section Basketball

James scored 26 points against his former side as the Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James returned from injury to score 26 points as the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' three-game winning streak.

It finished 113-101 as the Lakers recorded their third win in four games.

Top-scorer James, who has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, also finished with eight assists against his former side.

Fellow star Carmelo Anthony added 24 points - including six three-pointers - to play a key role in the victory.

The Lakers trailed for much of the game before taking the lead late in the third quarter, holding Cleveland to just 16 points in the fourth to seal the win.

Pre-season favourites for the title Brooklyn Nets overcame a slow start to record a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets overturned a 16-point deficit in the second quarter to come from behind and take the points.

James Harden finished the game with 29 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Kevin Durant hit 22 points as the Nets bounced back from defeat earlier this week.

Elsewhere, rookie Scott Barnes scored 21 points as the Toronto Raptors edged Orlando Magic 110-109. Magic trailed by 12 points with just two minutes remaining and had a chance to win it in the final seconds but Cole Anthony missed his shot.

Miami Heat's winning streak stretched to three games with a 114-99 victory over Charlotte Hornets, as Tyler Herro came off the bench to score 26 points.

Portland Trail Blazers brushed past Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-92 victory to record consecutive wins for the first time this season, while the New Orleans Pelicans lost out to Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets dominated in Dallas with a convincing win over the Mavericks.

Friday's NBA results

Toronto Raptors 110-109 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 105-98 Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat 114-99 Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans 109-113 Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets 106-75 Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers 111-92 LA Clippers

LA Lakers 113-101 Cleveland Cavaliers