Ja Morant added seven rebounds, a team-high five assists and a game-high four steals to his 30 points for the Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors had their unbeaten start to the NBA season ended by a 104-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies trailed by 19 points early in the second quarter but Ja Morant, who scored 30 points, inspired them to an overtime win.

The loss was a first for the Warriors after four successive wins.

"We fought back, started locking in on the gameplan so we were able to go on a run and get the lead." said Morant.

"I felt like we didn't come out ready to play. We allowed them to get comfortable and allowed them to get a big lead.

"But everyone knows the Grizzlies, man - we play to the end."

Stephen Curry was the top scorer for the Warriors with 36 points but struggled in the final quarter, while Golden State coach Steve Kerr lamented his team's 22 turnovers.

"We had a great first quarter, the ball was moving and then we just got a little crazy out there," said Kerr.

The Chicago Bulls also lost their unbeaten run as they suffered a 104-103 defeat by the New York Knicks.

The Knicks led 104-91 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before the Bulls scored 12 points with no reply.

DeMar DeRozan missed a shot to win the game for the Bulls on the buzzer as the Knicks held on for the victory.

"I really didn't expect to be that open," said DeRozan. "I kind of rushed it.

"It sucks, especially when the team fought extremely hard to get that win. I wanted to pull it off for them, but you can't make every shot."

Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Knicks, while team-mate RJ Barrett contributed 20.