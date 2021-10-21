Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry has played for Golden State Warriors since 2009

Stephen Curry's 45 points, including two late three-pointers, helped the Golden State Warriors continue their winning start to the season as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-113.

Curry's long-range shot gave the Warriors a one-point lead with less than two minutes to go.

The 33-year-old scored another before Draymond Green sealed victory.

Defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry scored 25 points in the first quarter and his team-high 10 rebounds meant he completed a double-double in San Francisco.

In Miami, the Heat set set a franchise record for most points in a season-opening game as they beat an injury-hit Bucks 137-95.

Tyler Herro had 27 points off the bench, while Jimmy Butler contributed 20 points and Bam Adebayo 13 rebounds.

Starters Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday were both missing for the Bucks with back spasms and a bruised heel respectively.

The Hawks beat the Mavericks 113-87, with Trae Young's 19 points and 14 assists souring the debut of Dallas coach Jason Kidd.