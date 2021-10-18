Feehan (right) replaces Bernard O'Byrne as a CEO of Basketball Ireland

Former British and Irish Lions CEO John Feehan has been appointed CEO of Basketball Ireland.

Feehan, who is also a former CEO of the Six Nations and Pro12, will take up his new post from mid-November.

He takes over from Bernard O'Byrne, who resigned in July after posting a Facebook message containing the phrase 'Black Dives Matter' in reference to England's Raheem Sterling.

"I'm really excited to get started with Basketball Ireland," Feehan said.

"Basketball has seen an upsurge in popularity in Ireland over the last number of years and I'm eager to continue to help unlock its full potential.

"There is huge scope for growth, particularly given its key strengths - such as it being the most diverse and inclusive sport in the country, with not only a 50-50 gender balance, but also a wide base of support when it comes to participation and engagement.

"I am determined to make an impact on the sport and I'll be working hard with all the stakeholders within the game to achieve that."

Feehan spent 16 years as the CEO of the Six Nations and the British and Irish Lions from 2002 and 2018. He was also CEO of the PRO12, now called the United Rugby Championship, from 2011 to 2015.