Brooklyn Nets say point guard Kyrie Irving will not play for the team until he is eligible to become "a full participant" under New York City Covid-19 vaccine rules.

Irving is unvaccinated but regulations state all athletes external-link who play or practice in the city have to be vaccinated.

The 29-year-old can play in away games but Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has ruled that out as an option.

"We respect his individual right to choose," Marks said.

"Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

Marks added: "Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant."

Irving is a seven-time All-Star who played in 54 regular-season games for the Nets last season.

The NBA said recently that any player who chooses not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for the games they miss.