Andrew Wiggins is entering his eighth season in the NBA

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has had the Covid-19 vaccine, after the NBA rejected his request for a religious exemption.

San Francisco's health rules require those aged 12 and over at large indoor events to have had the vaccine.

The NBA said Wiggins could not play in Warriors home games "until he fulfils the city's vaccination requirements".

Speaking last week, Wiggins said: "I'm confident in my beliefs and what I think is right."

However, on Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the 26-year-old Canadian - the number one overall draft pick in 2014 - had now been vaccinated.

The Warriors' first home game of the regular season is on 21 October.