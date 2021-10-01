Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Basketball Wales is set to launch a national league for the first time.

The Basketball Wales National League (BWNL) will begin in mid-October and feature eight men's teams, including players from the Wales squad.

The long-term ambition is to expand the men's league, while also founding corresponding leagues for elite women's and junior players.

"This is a huge step forward for the game in Wales," said Basketball Wales chairman Gavin Williams.

"Our hope is that this will generate more interest in the game and inspire people across the country to fall in the love with the sport of basketball, to take up the sport or to start playing again.

"The first season is shaping up to be very exciting, with representatives from across the country playing for the pride of their communities in Ynys Mon, Mold, Aberystwyth, the Rhondda, Cardiff, Bridgend and Cheshire."

The launch of the league is another major step in promoting the sport in Wales and follows the partnership with the Junior National Basketball Association.

That link-up - due to launch in November - will see a school-based league set up for boys and girls aged 11-13, with each mixed-sex side representing one of the 30 NBA teams.