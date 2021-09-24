Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Wiggins averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season

Andrew Wiggins will not be able to play in home games for the Golden State Warriors after the NBA rejected his request for a religious exemption from the Covid-19 vaccine.

San Francisco's health rules require those aged 12 and over at large indoor events to have had the vaccine.

The NBA said Wiggins could not play in Warriors home games "until he fulfils the city's vaccination requirements".

His side's first home game of the regular season is on 21 October.

"To each his own, really. Whoever wants to get it, can get it; whoever doesn't want to get it, don't get it," said 26-year-old Wiggins in March.

"Right now, I'm not getting it, but it's no knock on anyone else that's getting it. I make my own decisions. But right now, I decided not to get it."

He added: "I don't really see myself getting it any time soon, unless I'm forced to somehow. Other than that, I'm good."