Plymouth Raiders have played at Plymouth Pavilions since 1996 and won the BBL Trophy in 2007

Plymouth City Patriots have joined the British Basketball League, replacing Plymouth Raiders.

The Raiders, who had played in the BBL since 2004, pulled out of the 2021-22 season last month because of problems with their home venue.

But team sponsor Carl Heslop has agreed a one-year deal to play at the Plymouth Pavilions arena on a reduced rent.

Heslop had hoped to continue the Raiders brand, but was unable to secure the transfer of appropriate rights.

"This is an exciting time and a fresh start for basketball in Plymouth," said Heslop, who is now chair of Plymouth City Patriots.

"The new branding reflects the key elements of the club - pathway, community, and the BBL team - which the whole fanbase and city can support."

A statement from the BBL said the new name and branding "draws on the passion of the fans in Plymouth as well as embracing the scope and ambition of the club".

Further announcements regarding coaching staff and players will follow in due course.