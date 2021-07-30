Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Cunningham led Oklahoma State University in scoring, assists, steals (43) and three-point baskets (62) last season

The Detroit Pistons chose Cade Cunningham with the top overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old point guard played at Oklahoma State University last season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals.

"I'm just so happy to be here and see what I can do on the next level," said Cunningham.

Terrence Clarke, the NBA prospect killed in a car accident in April aged 19, was made an honorary pick.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver brought Clarke's mother, sister and brother on to stage as he paid tribute to him.

"His extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserve to be recognised on this stage," said Silver.

The Houston Rockets had the NBA's worst record at 17-55 last season and they chose 19-year-old shooting guard Jalen Green with the draft's second pick.

Green decided against college basketball and instead played in the G League, which is the NBA's top development circuit.

Evan Mobley was the third pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, forward Scottie Barnes was selected fourth by the Toronto Raptors, point guard Jalen Suggs was picked fifth by the Orlando Magic and Australian point guard Josh Giddey went sixth to the Oklahoma City Thunder.