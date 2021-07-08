Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Bernard O'Byrne became CEO of Basketball Ireland in 2011

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O'Byrne has apologised following a social media post after England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark.

The comment made reference to the Black Lives Matter campaign and England forward Raheem Sterling, who won the decisive penalty at Wembley.

It was posted from O'Byrne's personal Facebook account and is now deleted.

"It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments," said O'Byrne. external-link

"My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out."

Basketball Ireland said it "would like to stress its ongoing commitment to inclusion and basketball's diverse community, which has been led by Mr O'Byrne in recent years".

O'Byrne was appointed CEO of Basketball Ireland in 2011 and was formerly treasurer and CEO of the Football Association of Ireland.