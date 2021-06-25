Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Paul George said the team showed "great resilience" in the tie

The Los Angeles Clippers claimed a much-needed 106-92 victory against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA play-offs.

Paul George, who scored 27 points and claimed 15 rebounds, said the team "will do whatever it takes" to progress in the semi-final series.

The Clippers will seek to level the score at 2-2 in the Western Conference finals in game four on Friday.

No team in NBA history has ever won a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.

It is the third play-off series in a row the Clippers have won game three after dropping the first two.

Reggie Jackson added 23 points and Croatian center Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

"We trust one another. We've got each other's backs," said small forward George after the win at the Staples Centre.

"We've just got great resilience. The team does a great job making adjustments, counters... we just play hard."

George has lifted the Clippers, who are still without star shooting guard Kawhi Leonard as he is sidelined with a sprained right knee.

Suns point guard Chris Paul, who was missing from the first two games after testing positive for Covid-19, had 15 points and 12 assists in the loss.

"They just outplayed us," Paul said. "They had a lot more energy. I have to play a lot better. I have to pick up the pace. I played terrible.

"It felt good to get out there and play. Now we've got some unfinished business."

Game four takes place on Friday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.