Trae Young joined the Atlanta Hawks in 2018

Trae Young scored 48 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opening game of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks missed five late shots as the Hawks come from four points down to win.

Clint Capela put the Hawks 112-111 ahead with 29.8 seconds left and Young then netted four late free throws to shock the hosts.

Game two in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee.

Younghad 11 assists while Capela and John Collins also recorded double-doubles for the Hawks. Capela had 12 points and a game-high 19 rebounds, while Collins added 23 points and 15 rebounds.

For the Bucks, who were unbeaten in five home games in their first two series, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds while Jrue Holiday had 33 points and 10 assists.

Young's most impressive stretch came after Antetokounmpo had given Milwaukee a 65-58 lead in the second minute of the third period.

Over the next eight minutes, he had two three-pointers, three two-pointers and three assists in a 28-13 flurry that turned the score 86-78 Atlanta's way.

The Bucks chipped away, finally drawing even at 98-98 through Antetokounmpo with five minutes and 25 seconds to go - but it was the Hawks who held their nerve late on.