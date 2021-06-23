Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Worcester Wolves won the BBL Cup for the first time in 2020

Worcester Wolves have pulled out of the British Basketball League ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Financial issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the main reasons for the decision.

The men's team will instead join Worcester Wolves women in the National Basketball League.

"Covid-19 has hit the club hard. It is now over 16 months since there was last a home crowd at the University of Worcester Arena," the club said.

"Naturally this has had a negative impact upon income, together with the increase in expenditure across other additional requirements

"Several potential sponsors have also been badly affected by the pandemic and there is no realistic prospect of the essential income from sponsors meeting pre-pandemic levels."

The club say travel problems because of the amber list status of the USA and several European countries had caused "considerable further uncertainty about the prospects for next season".

During their 15 years in the league, Worcester completed a BBL Play-offs and Trophy double in 2014, and won the BBL Cup in 2020, beating Bristol Flyers 67-59 in the final.

They finished sixth in the BBL Championship last season.

Going forward, the club also plans to enter the new Women's Wheelchair Basketball League as well as running their NBL teams.

"We are sad that Worcester Wolves have withdrawn from the league," said a BBL statement.

"Our thoughts are with the (Wolves) players, staff and supporters at what is a particularly difficult time."

The BBL said confirmation of competition formats and fixtures for the 2021-22 season would follow in the coming weeks.