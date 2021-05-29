Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists - his first career triple-double in the play-offs

The win sealed a 4-0 series clean sweep against the Heat, who lost to the LA Lakers in last year's NBA finals.

The Bucks will now face either the Boston Celtics or the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

"I'm blessed I can do a lot of things to contribute to our team," said Antetokounmpo.

"Whoever we get in the next round, we're going to be ready."

Antetokounmpo starred with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists, while Brook Lopez, Bryn Forbes and Khris Middleton all scored 20 point or more.

The Heat, battling to stay in the play-offs, took a first-quarter 26-22 lead at their AmericanAirlines Arena and were in front by seven points at half-time.

But a 13-point turnaround in the third period put the Bucks in control and they powered on to make it a comfortable win despite a triple-double from the Heat's Jimmy Butler.

Tributes paid to defensive great Eaton

Mark Eaton's 53 jersey was retired by the Utah Jazz during the 1995-96 season

Utah Jazz face Memphis Grizzlies later on Saturday (02:30 BST Sunday), hours after learning of the death of former player Mark Eaton.

The 64-year-old, a two-time defensive player of the year, spent his entire career with the Jazz from 1982-1992.

He is thought to have had an accident while cycling, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

He was found lying in the road and taken to a hospital where he later died.

"The Utah Jazz are profoundly saddened at the unexpected passing of Mark Eaton, who was an enduring figure in our franchise history and had a significant impact in the community after his basketball career," the Jazz said in a statement.

The 7ft 4ins centre's entry to the sport was an unorthodox one. He was working as a car mechanic when he was spotted by a basketball coach who talked him into enrolling in college.