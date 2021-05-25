Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Anthony Davis and LeBron James both starred as the Lakers took control of their play-off series

Anthony Davis scored 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-102 to level their NBA Western Conference first round play-off series.

Davis, 28, also served up 10 rebounds, while LeBron James added 23 points for the Lakers to level the series at 1-1.

"I put it on myself as all leaders do and wanted to make sure I made a statement in this game," said Davis.

"Since last year, LeBron has been on me about perfection, playing hard and playing in environments like this."

The Lakers will now switch to their home court at the Staples Center for game three of the best-of-seven series on Friday.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic scored 39 points against the Los Angeles Clippers, adding seven assists and seven rebounds in a 127-121 win.

Doncic's second straight 30-plus-point game leaves the Mavericks 2-0 up in their Western Conference series, which now heads back to Dallas for game three on Friday and game four on Sunday.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Joe Harris added 25 as the Brooklyn Nets eased to a 130-108 win over the Boston Celtics to lead their Eastern Conference play-off series 2-0.

The Nets entered the play-offs as favourites to land the NBA Championship but now have two matches at Boston's TD Garden in the seven-game series.