Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists for the Washington Wizards on Monday

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's NBA record for the most career triple-doubles in his side's defeat by the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Westbrook reached double digits in rebounds, points and assists for the 182nd time in his career.

The 32-year-old finished the night with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists.

However, Westbrook missed a possible game-winning buzzer-beater as the Wizards lost 125-124.

"I'm truly grateful for moments like this," he said of his record-breaking achievement. "Normally, I don't like to pat myself on the back, but tonight I will."

Magic Johnson - who sits third on the triple-double list - said he was "proud" of Westbrook and fifth-placed LeBron James called it "an incredible feat".

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry scored 36 points as the Golden State Warriors beat Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz 119-116.

The Memphis Grizzlies secured a place in the Western Conference play-in tournament external-link with a 115-110 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, while the San Antonio Spurs moved a step closer to that event with a 146-125 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 140-129 and the Indiana Pacers claimed a 111-102 victory at the Cleveland Cavaliers.