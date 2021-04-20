Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Curry is averaging over 31 points per game this season

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr described Stephen Curry as "just amazing to watch" after he extended his scoring streak on Monday.

Curry hit 49 points as his side beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96.

It was the 11th game in a row the 33-year-old has scored 30 points or more.

"I don't know what else to say," said Kerr. "It's the same thing after every game - utter amazement at this guy's skill level, heart, mind and focus. Just amazing to watch."

Curry's total included 10 three-pointers - five of them in the final quarter - against the Eastern Conference leaders.

It is the 21st time in his career he has hit 10 or more three-pointers in a single game and leaves him as the favourite for this season's NBA Most Valuable Player award.

"Kobe Bryant earlier in his career had a stretch, and obviously Michael Jordan had some stretches where he scored like crazy," Kerr added.

"But nobody's ever shot the ball like this in the history of the game. And even by Steph's own lofty standards, this is above and beyond."

Victory sees Golden State improve their season record to 29-29 as they chase a play-off place from the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker's free throw with 0.3 seconds of overtime remaining helped the Phoenix Suns edge past the Milwaukee Bucks 128-127.

The game ended in controversy, with PJ Tucker adjudged to have fouled Booker to set up the winning free-throw for the Suns as a second period of overtime loomed.

The Denver Nuggets needed double overtime to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137, with Nikola Jokic scoring 47 points.

The Utah Jazz maintained their lead at the top of the Western Conference with a comfortable 111-97 win over an understrength Los Angeles Lakers.