LeBron James, who has an ankle sprain, watched the Lakers' win from the sidelines

The LA Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-101 despite missing five players and seeing Dennis Schroder ejected in the second half.

Andre Drummond scored 20 points for the Lakers and Schroder registered 19 before he and opponent Kyrie Irving were removed.

The Lakers are missing Anthony Davis through a calf strain and LeBron James, who watched from the sidelines.

"I learned that we have a lot of guys that are very tough," Drummond said.

"Despite who's on the other side of the court, they're going to come out and play."

Irving scored 18 points in the first half for the Nets but was left furious after he and Schroder were ejected for a double-technical foul.

The 29-year-old had to be escorted off the floor and threw his jersey into the stands as he left.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz became the first team in the NBA to win 40 games, beating the Sacaramento Kings 128-112.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 38 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 125-109, while the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 134-106.