NBA: Russell Westbrook's triple-double helps Washington Wizards beat Detroit Pistons
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Russell Westbrook made a triple-double to help the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons and end their three-game losing streak.
The 32-year-old registered 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists as Washington won 106-92.
Point guard Westbrook has made more triple-doubles than any other NBA player this season, with 15.
Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard made a team-high 28 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers are top of the Eastern Conference but they were beaten 122-112 by the Clippers.
The Utah Jazz extended their winning streak in Salt Lake City to 19 matches with a 117-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
