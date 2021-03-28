Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Russell Westbrook is second on the list for most career triple-doubles in the NBA, behind Oscar Robertson

Russell Westbrook made a triple-double to help the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons and end their three-game losing streak.

The 32-year-old registered 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists as Washington won 106-92.

Point guard Westbrook has made more triple-doubles than any other NBA player this season, with 15.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard made a team-high 28 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers are top of the Eastern Conference but they were beaten 122-112 by the Clippers.

The Utah Jazz extended their winning streak in Salt Lake City to 19 matches with a 117-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.