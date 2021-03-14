Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry celebrated his 33rd birthday by scoring six three-pointers

Stephen Curry inspired the Golden State Warriors to victory over leaders the Utah Jazz on his 33rd birthday.

Curry scored 32 points as the Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 win.

"It's like ageing wine; keep it in the cellar and watch it get stronger and better - so I'm just enjoying the ride," said Curry.

Andrew Wiggins added 28 points for Golden State after failing to score at least 20 points in nine straight games.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the San Antonio Spurs 134-99.

Seth Curry added 21 points, while Furkan Korkmaz and Danny Green both chipped in with 16.

It was Philadelphia's largest margin of victory ever against the Spurs and their fifth in a row.

Rookie Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 114-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ricky Rubio celebrated his 600th career game by recording 15 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves who ended a seven-game home losing streak.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and 19-year-old Aleksej Pokusevski added a career-high 23 as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-122 despite having just nine available players.

The Orlando Magic lost their eighth straight game after going down 102-97 to the Miami Heat.

Orlando trailed 100-97 with 22 seconds left. After a timeout, the Magic missed twice before Jimmy Butler came up with a steal and a layup to put the game away for Miami.

Butler had 29 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals for the Heat who continue their impressive run.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 118-95 with Patrick Williams scoring a career-best 23 points for the Bulls while Norman Powell had 32 points for the Raptors.

Nathan Knight scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 100-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, extending their winning streak to five games.

Zion Williamson scored a team-high 27 points as the New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Los Angeles Clippers to a 135-115 win.