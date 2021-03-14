Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted another triple-double to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as the Bucks survived to win 125-119.

The Wizards' Russell Westbrook matched Antetokounmpo to also post a triple-double as he scored 42 points.

The Wizards, who were without without the league's top scorer Bradley Beal, took a 12-point lead in the second quarter before Milwaukee rallied.

Westbrook and Antetokounmpo became the sixth pair of opponents to drop 30-plus point triple-doubles in NBA history.

A triple-double is a player accumulating a double-digit number total in three of five statistical categories - points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.

James Harden also hit a triple-double for the Brooklyn Nets to see off the Detroit Pistons 100-95.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points but was scoreless in the fourth as Harden hit a tie-breaking lay-up with 97 seconds remaining while posting a triple-double of 24 points.

It was Harden's ninth triple-double with the Nets.

The New York Knicks saw off the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-97 as RJ Barrett scored a career-high 32 points and Julius Randle recorded his second triple-double of the season for the Knicks.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Phoenix Suns 122-111.

Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis added 22 apiece while Caris LeVert scored 13 points on his Indiana debut as the Pacers sealed a second win in the past eight games.

The Denver Nuggets' five-game winning streak was halted by the Dallas Mavericks, who came out on top in a 116-103 victory, with Kristaps Porzingis picking up 25 points.

The Atlanta Hawks picked up a 121-106 win over the Sacramento Kings with Trae Young scoring 28 points with nine assists and Clint Capela with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

The win extends Atlanta's winning streak to a season-long four games.

Carmelo Anthony inspired the Portland Trail Blazers to secure a 125-121 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony scored a team-high 26 points for Portland, his second-highest tally this season.

The Toronto Rapids lost their sixth game in seven as LaMelo Ball inspired the Charlotte Hornets to a 114-104 win.

Ball scored a game-high 23 points and helped Charlotte set multiple franchise records for three-pointers to pick up their fourth win in the past five games.