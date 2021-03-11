Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in Sunday's All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his fifth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 134-101.

The NBA All-Star Game's most valuable player (MVP) recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bucks won their seventh game from eight.

Bryn Forbes added 21 points for the Bucks while RJ Barrett top-scored for the Knicks on 22.

Victory for the Bucks avenged their 20-point defeat by the Knicks in December.

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving tied a season-high of 40 points as the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from a slow start to win 121-109 against the Boston Celtics.

James Harden added 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, who have now won 11 of their past 12 games.

The Celtics saw their four-game winning streak ended despite Jayson Tatum's 31-point contribution.

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning run to five games with a 127-121 win over hosts the Portland Trail Blazers.

Devin Booker had 35 points and Chris Paul added 19 as the Suns rallied from several double-digit deficits to seal the win, with All-Star Damian Lillard scoring 30 points for the Trail Blazers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander score 32 points and add six assists as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 116-108.

It marked Gilgeous-Alexander's second consecutive 30-point game and his eighth of the season, as the Mavericks - without the injured Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis - had their four-game winning streak stopped.

Tony Snell hit a three-pointer on the buzzer to steal a 121-120 victory for the Atlanta Hawks over the Toronto Raptors.

In the Hawks' third consecutive win, in which Trae Young top-scored with 37, they had trailed by 15 points in the fourth quarter before fighting back to win in Tampa.

There was a slender win too for the Charlotte Hornets as they held on to a 105-102 score against the Detroit Pistons.

Jimmy Butler's 27 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds led the Miami Heat to a 111-103 win over the Orlando Magic, who succumbed to their sixth straight defeat.

Eastern Conference leaders the Philadelphia 76ers eased to a 127-105 win over the Chicago Bulls with Tobias Harris scoring 24 points and Dwight Howard adding 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The 76ers were without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons because of Covid-19 contact tracing issues but still saw seven players finish in double figures.

The Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 130-104 win over the Golden State Warriors with Kawhi Leonard scoring 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting, while the Minnesota Timberwolves ended their nine-game losing streak with a comfortable 135-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

It secured new coach Chris Finch's first win in charge after he replaced the sacked Ryan Saunders last month. Finch was previously an assistant coach at the Pelicans.

De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 30 points as the Sacramento Kings ran out 125-105 winners against the Houston Rockets.