NBA: James Harden shines as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
James Harden scored 30 points, produced 15 assists and added 14 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 124-113 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.
Harden's display helped secure a ninth win in 10 matches and a first success on the road at San Antonio since 2002.
It was his seventh triple-double since moving from the Houston Rockets to join the Nets in January.
The Nets move second behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers, who beat the Indiana Pacers 130-114.
Harden's former Houston team fell to their 12th consecutive defeat, their worst run since the 2001-02 season, as Collin Sexton poured in 39 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 101-90 win.
Elsewhere, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram scored 26 points each for New Orleans Pelicans as they earned a 129-124 win over Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz.
Luka Doncic continued his superb form for the Dallas Mavericks with 33 points, nine assists and 10 rebounds in a 130-124 win over the Orlando Magic.
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic also went close to a triple-double by notching 39 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as they beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112.
Jokic became the first Nuggets player to score 35 points or more in at least 10 games in a season since Carmelo Anthony in 2009-10.
The Portland Trail Blazers ended a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Veteran Anthony scored 29 points and Damian Lillard collected 23 points for Portland, while LaMelo Ball continued his strong season for Charlotte with a 30-point haul.
- From O.J. Simpson to the LA riots: How the helicopter changed the news
- Zapped: Office drone Brian is transported to a strange new world...