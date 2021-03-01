Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Harden now has seven triple-doubles since joining the Nets in January

James Harden scored 30 points, produced 15 assists and added 14 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 124-113 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Harden's display helped secure a ninth win in 10 matches and a first success on the road at San Antonio since 2002.

It was his seventh triple-double since moving from the Houston Rockets to join the Nets in January.

The Nets move second behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers, who beat the Indiana Pacers 130-114.

Harden's former Houston team fell to their 12th consecutive defeat, their worst run since the 2001-02 season, as Collin Sexton poured in 39 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 101-90 win.

Harden was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2018

Elsewhere, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram scored 26 points each for New Orleans Pelicans as they earned a 129-124 win over Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz.

Luka Doncic continued his superb form for the Dallas Mavericks with 33 points, nine assists and 10 rebounds in a 130-124 win over the Orlando Magic.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic also went close to a triple-double by notching 39 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as they beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112.

Jokic became the first Nuggets player to score 35 points or more in at least 10 games in a season since Carmelo Anthony in 2009-10.

The Portland Trail Blazers ended a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Veteran Anthony scored 29 points and Damian Lillard collected 23 points for Portland, while LaMelo Ball continued his strong season for Charlotte with a 30-point haul.