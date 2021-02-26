NBA: Jimmy Butler stars as Miami Heat beat Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler competes for the ball with Rudy Gobert

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points as Miami Heat beat high-flying Utah Jazz 124-116 on Friday.

Butler was supported by Goran Dragic, who scored 26 points off the bench as Miami earned a fifth straight win.

Donovan Mitchell netted 30 points for Jazz, who have the best record in the NBA this season, having won 22 games since 8 January.

Victory for Heat follows wins over the last two champions; Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Elsewhere, defending champions the Lakers ended their run of four consecutive defeats with a 102-93 win over Portland Trail Blazers.

Talisman LeBron James recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocked shots in a stellar performance.

Dennis Schroder added 22 points for the Lakers after missing the previous four games due to Covid-19 protocols.

Damian Lillard had scored 35 points but could not prevent Portland from losing its season-worst fourth straight game.

NBA results
Houston Rockets 111-122 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 112-118 Boston Celtics
Utah Jazz 116-124 Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns 106-97 Chicago Bulls
LA Clippers 119-99 Memphis Grizzlies
Atlanta Hawks 109-118 Oklahoma City Thunder
Sacramento Kings 110-107 Detroit Pistons
Portland Trail Blazers 93-102 LA Lakers
Charlotte Hornets 121-130 Golden State Warriors
