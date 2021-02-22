Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Great Britain ended their successful EuroBasket qualification programme with a 94-73 win against France in the bubble tournament in Podgorica.

Ovie Soko led the scoring with 27 points and Myles Hesson added 23 as GB built a 52-35 half-time lead and never allowed France closer than 13 points.

Both teams had already qualified for the 2022 finals with wins in Saturday's fifth round round of qualifiers.

GB will now wait for the draws for the finals and the World Cup qualifiers.

"I don't know what this win does for us in the [world] rankings but it might help us be a third-ranked team instead of a fourth seed," said acting head coach Marc Steutel.

"Qualifying was always the goal here but the way we played it shows the focus and belief in the group and the momentum we've built up over the previous [qualifying] windows."

The qualifying success in a tough group is a personal triumph for Steutel, who has stood in for US-based head coach Nate Reinking, absent initially because of G League coaching duties and later due to coronavirus restrictions.

"My role is still the same - I'm the head coach for these windows," he said. "It's a cliche I know, but I have a pride in representing the national team."