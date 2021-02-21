Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ryan Saunders became the NBA's youngest head coach when he took over the Minnesota Timberwolves aged 33 in 2019

The Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders after Sunday night's defeat to the New York Knicks.

The 103-99 loss was the club's eighth in nine games and the side has won just seven games this season.

Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch has been linked external-link with the Timberwolves coaching role.

Minnesota said firing Saunders was a "difficult decision" and that they would make an announcement about their new coach on Monday.

Milwaukee Bucks - who the Timberwolves face on Tuesday - beat Sacramento 128-115 on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder claimed a second victory in eight games with a 117-101 win against Cleveland - a 10th defeat in a row for the Cavaliers.

Raptors beat Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers 110-103, while the Atlanta Hawks claimed a 123-115 win against Denver Nuggets.

Orlando Magic beat Detroit Pistons 105-96, while Brooklyn Nets defeated Los Angeles Clippers 112-108.