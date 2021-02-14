NBA: Anthony Davis injured as LA Lakers lose to Denver Nuggets
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a recurrence of his Achilles injury as his side lost 122-105 to the Denver Nuggets.
Davis, who missed two games last week with the same problem, was forced out late in the second quarter after a foul by Nikola Jokic.
The 27-year-old has some swelling in his right Achilles and will have a MRI scan on Monday.
He left the game after scoring 15 points in 14 minutes.
When Davis retired hurt, Denver were only 60-55 ahead but they then scored 10 straight points to help them take a 73-61 lead into the break.
They continued to dominate after that, leading by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter as they cruised to a win that ended a seven-game winning streak for the Lakers.
Jamal Murray top-scored on 25 points for the Nuggets with Jokic adding 23 while LeBron James contributed 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers.
