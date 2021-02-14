Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Davis left the game with two-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a recurrence of his Achilles injury as his side lost 122-105 to the Denver Nuggets.

Davis, who missed two games last week with the same problem, was forced out late in the second quarter after a foul by Nikola Jokic.

The 27-year-old has some swelling in his right Achilles and will have a MRI scan on Monday.

He left the game after scoring 15 points in 14 minutes.

When Davis retired hurt, Denver were only 60-55 ahead but they then scored 10 straight points to help them take a 73-61 lead into the break.

They continued to dominate after that, leading by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter as they cruised to a win that ended a seven-game winning streak for the Lakers.

Jamal Murray top-scored on 25 points for the Nuggets with Jokic adding 23 while LeBron James contributed 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers.