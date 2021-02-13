NBA: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles Lakers to seventh straight win over Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James playing against the Memphis Grizzlies
LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers rallied from 22-2 down

The Los Angeles Lakers recovered from an early 20-point deficit on Friday to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-105 and secure their seventh straight win.

Anthony Davis returned from two games out with Achilles soreness to score 35 points as the Lakers improved to 21-6.

LeBron James had 28 points for the Lakers, who have the second-best record in the NBA behind the Utah Jazz (21-5).

Four Jazz players scored at least 25 points as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115 for their sixth straight win.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 29 points in defeat for the Bucks, who slipped to a 16-10 record.

Doncic claims career-high tally

Luka Doncic playing against the New Orleans Pelicans
Luka Doncic was picked third in the 2018 draft

Slovenia's Luka Doncic, 21, scored a career-high 46 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 143-130.

Kristaps Porzingis added 36 points as the Mavericks (13-14) claimed their fourth straight win while Zion Williamson, the 2019 number one draft pick, scored a career-high 36 for the Pelicans.

Elsewhere on Friday, Terry Rozier scored 41 points and made two crucial late-game three-pointers as the Charlotte Hornets won 120-114 at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nikola Vucevic hit six three-pointers en route to scoring 42 points as the Orlando Magic won 123-112 at the Sacramento Kings, while rookie reserve Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 30 points as the Detroit Pistons held off the Boston Celtics 108-102.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 125-106 victory at the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs led by as many as 42 en route to winning 125-114 at the Atlanta Hawks.

The Portland Trail Blazers won 129-110 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 109-91 and the Denver Nuggets triumphed 97-95 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

