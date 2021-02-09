Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery announced on her podcast on Tuesday that she is retiring after 11 seasons.

Montgomery, 34, opted out of the 2020 season to pursue social justice reforms.

She said on her 'Remotely Renee' podcast that she plans to continue that work.

"One moment last year turned into a movement & the marathon will continue," she wrote on Twitter.

Montgomery announced her decision to sit out the 2020 season a month after the global protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

"My heart was not in it this year because my heart is elsewhere," she told BBC Sport at the time.

Drafted fourth overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2009, Montgomery was an All-Star in 2011 and the league's Sixth Woman of the Year in 2012 while with the Connecticut Sun.

Montgomery, who won WNBA titles with the Lynx in 2015 and 2017, last played with the Atlanta Dream in 2019.